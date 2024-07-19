Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. Carrier Global has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,487,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.