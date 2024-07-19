Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Cars.com worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cars.com by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 286,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,501. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 598,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,500.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $339,871.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,500.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,345.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,184 shares of company stock worth $1,959,494. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

