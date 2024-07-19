Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $106.38 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $107.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

