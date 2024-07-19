Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Issues Earnings Results

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

CASS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $547.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.