Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 3.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.54. 907,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,227,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $487.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 134,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

