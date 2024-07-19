CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CB Financial Services worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CBFV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

