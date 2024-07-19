CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
CBZ stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.78.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
