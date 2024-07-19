CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

CBIZ Stock Up 0.3 %

CBZ stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.78.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBIZ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CBIZ by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.