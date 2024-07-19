CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CDW were worth $28,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.11.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.84. 645,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $184.99 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

