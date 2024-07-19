CEEK VR Price Down 5.8% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

