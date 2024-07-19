Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.88

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 1124812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

