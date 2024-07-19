Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Roth Mkm

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CELH. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of CELH opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

