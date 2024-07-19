Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

