Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.63

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 39975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

