Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $216.60. The company had a trading volume of 132,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

