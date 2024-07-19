Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $299,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 616 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $11,285,855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,229 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total value of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.54. 8,597,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,213,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.