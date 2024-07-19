Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,800. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.