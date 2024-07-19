Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.92.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

