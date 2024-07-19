Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.54

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.54 and traded as high as $15.74. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 788,599 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimera Investment

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $7,832,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2,943.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 990,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 957,818 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 825,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,526,000 after buying an additional 459,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 546,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 255,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

