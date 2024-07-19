Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.3 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,613,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.