Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $61.40 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.51.

NYSE CMG opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,936.8% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 92,763 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,163.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,679.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 168,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 164,731 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14,354.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 137.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

