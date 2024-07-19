Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $755.31. 317,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.24. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.