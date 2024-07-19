Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,503,543. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.