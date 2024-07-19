CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $5.61

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.77. CI&T shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

CI&T Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

