Citigroup Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $12.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Bumble Stock Down 4.0 %

BMBL stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Bumble by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

