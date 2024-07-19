Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading Up 1.2% After Dividend Announcement

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $65.88 and last traded at $65.67. Approximately 2,914,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 15,015,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $253,286,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

