Citigroup Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $0.25

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $2.50 to $0.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 63.20% from the stock’s current price.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,143,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,177. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85. SunPower has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SunPower by 530.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,385,270 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SunPower by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SunPower by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

