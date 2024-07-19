Citigroup Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $0.25

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $2.50 to $0.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 63.20% from the stock’s current price.
SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.12.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPWR
SunPower Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SunPower by 530.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,385,270 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SunPower by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SunPower by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunPower
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.