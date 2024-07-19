Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

CMTG stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,159.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,575.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,159.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

