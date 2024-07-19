Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,940 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 252,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 620,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $39.31. 2,235,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

