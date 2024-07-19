Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 219 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 65,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,457. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

