Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 50,907 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 815,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 132,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,460. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.