Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,584,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,245. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

