Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $784,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Level Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,004,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,020,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

