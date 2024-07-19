Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB stock remained flat at $49.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 813,666 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

