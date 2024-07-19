Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,521 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises 0.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 1,851,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

