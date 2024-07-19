Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,183,350.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,423. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

