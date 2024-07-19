Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 52.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GLV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 63,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,697. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

