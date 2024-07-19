CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $24.18. CNB Financial shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

