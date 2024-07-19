Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $85.95.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

