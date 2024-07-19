Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Cohu Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.80 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after purchasing an additional 137,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,438,000 after buying an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after acquiring an additional 215,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

