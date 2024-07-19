Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.
Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $63.74.
In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
