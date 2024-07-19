Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTBI

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.