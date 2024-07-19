Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,685. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

