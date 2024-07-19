Comparing SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) & CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -183.49% -163.00% -42.45% CS Disco -23.03% -15.04% -13.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SoundHound AI and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 2 4 0 2.67 CS Disco 1 3 3 0 2.29

Risk & Volatility

SoundHound AI presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. CS Disco has a consensus target price of $9.31, indicating a potential upside of 69.16%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than SoundHound AI.

SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoundHound AI and CS Disco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $45.87 million 35.88 -$88.94 million ($0.38) -13.16 CS Disco $138.09 million 2.39 -$42.15 million ($0.54) -10.19

CS Disco has higher revenue and earnings than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CS Disco beats SoundHound AI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

