Comparing Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medical Properties Trust and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 4 8 1 0 1.77 Whitestone REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.61, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $871.80 million 3.24 -$556.48 million ($2.22) -2.12 Whitestone REIT $146.97 million 4.75 $19.18 million $0.48 29.10

Whitestone REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust N/A -17.13% -7.18% Whitestone REIT 16.64% 5.77% 2.20%

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Medical Properties Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.