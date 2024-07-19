comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get comScore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCOR

comScore Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.19. comScore has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. Equities research analysts expect that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of comScore at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.