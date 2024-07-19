Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

CAG stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

