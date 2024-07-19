Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.10. 2,110,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,740,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

