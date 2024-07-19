Condor Capital Management Has $138,000 Position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 621,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 121,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

AlphaTime Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,273. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

AlphaTime Acquisition Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.