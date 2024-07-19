Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.65. 615,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

