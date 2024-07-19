Confluent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 7,778 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 71% compared to the typical volume of 4,548 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Confluent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Confluent by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,962. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.